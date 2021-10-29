Lions vs. Eagles: Final Week 8 injury report

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have each released their final injury reports for the Week 8 meeting in Ford Field on Sunday. For the Lions, it’s an optimistic report. No Detroit players on the 53-man active roster are ruled out due to injury.

Five Lions are questionable for Sunday’s game against the 2-5 Eagles.

OLB Trey Flowers (knee)

CB Jerry Jacobs (illness)

CB AJ Parker (neck)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

RB Jamaal Williams (thigh)

All five were limited in Friday’s practice session. The most concerning status to miss the game is Williams. Head coach Dan Campbell tried to paint a happy picture for the team’s starting running back and leading rusher, but the injury makes Williams legitimately iffy to play on Sunday.

There is much less concern with fellow RB Swift, who has been questionable every week but has not missed any game time. Jacobs is also more likely to play than Parker at cornerback.

For the Eagles, from Glenn Erby at Eagles Wire:

OUT: CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot)

DOUBTFUL: S Anthony Harris (hands, groin)

QUESTIONABLE: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back)

The team went a step further with Sanders and placed their top RB on injured reserve on Friday.