Lions vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen, stream the Week 8 matchup

Ford Field will be rocking on Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 8 matchup.

Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5)

1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 30th

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Line: The Dolphins are favored by 3.5 points

Here are all the different ways you can tune into the Week 8 matchup

Watch

The game will be broadcast on CBS. Markets in the orange areas on the map (courtesy 506 Sports) will get the Lions and Dolphins game on their local CBS affiliate. The team of Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will have the call.

Listen

Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang will cover the game for the Lions radio network. In Detroit, the game can be heard on the flagship station, 97.1 The Ticket.

The full list of over 40 radio affiliates around Michigan and Ohio can be found here.

On Sirius XM Radio, the Lions home radio feed will be on channel 388

Stream

The game will be streamed on the new NFL+ app on either phones or tablets. Charges and restrictions may apply.

