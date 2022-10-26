Lions vs. Dolphins preview Week 8

The Associated Press

Taylor Heinicke is not Carson Wentz. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz, nor the expectations that come from being a No. 2 pick or the nine-figure contract. ''Two years ago I was out of the league, so every time I go out on that field it's an opportunity for me to go play and play like it's my last time,'' Heinicke said.