Lions vs. Commanders: Last-minute personnel notes on D’Andre Swift, Detroit OL

With kickoff vs. the Washington Commanders just a few short hours away, various reports and rumors are coming out about some of the walking wounded wearing Detroit Lions uniforms. Here’s what we’re hearing on a couple of personnel fronts…

D’Andre Swift will play through his injured ankle, a status that left the Lions starting RB questionable for Week 2. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the team expects him to play but the Lions “may have to be selective about his usage”. Swift was on the field for 67 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps in Week 1, a game where he ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.

As for the offensive line, Pro Bowl left guard was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday as he deals with a badly injured finger. While head coach Dan Campbell was somewhat optimistic on Friday about Jackson’s potential to play, it would now be quite surprising to see No. 73 in the lineup. Who replaces Jackson could be a surprise, however.

Veteran Dan Skipper was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, and the 6-foot-10 giant did take practice reps at left guard on Friday. While he’s abnormally tall for a guard, Skipper’s experience, chemistry with the linemates, and run-blocking power are better matchups against a good Commanders defensive front than what recent newcomers Drew Forbes and Kayode Awosika offer.

As noted earlier, the Lions have quite a few different options to replace Jackson while also dealing with center Frank Ragnow being out with a foot and groin injury. Saturday’s action in elevation Skipper indicates the team is either playing Skipper or kicking right tackle Penei Sewell inside and using Matt Nelson at tackle, with Skipper ready in reserve.

