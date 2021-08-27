Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason matchup

The preseason finale for the Detroit Lions sees the Indianapolis Colts make the trip up north in what looks to be a battle of the backups.

Neither team is expected to play any significant starters on either side of the ball in the final exhibition game. This game will be more about the reserves and players competing for roster spots on both squads. The Colts are 2-0 in the preseason, while the Lions are 0-2.

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts

When: Friday, August 27th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV: Fox 2 in Detroit, Lions preseason broadcast network (check local listings on affiliates)

Brandon Gaudin will be on the mic, with Herman Moore providing analysis and Dannie Rogers on the sidelines.

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit is the flagship station. The full list of over 30 radio affiliates is here.

Dan Miller will handle the play-by-play with Lomas Brown on color commentary, and T.J. Lang will be the sideline reporter.

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Watch free on FUBO TV

Preseason history

It’s been a while since these two teams met in the exhibition season. The last meeting was in 2009 and saw the Colts win, 18-17. Indianapolis leads the all-time preseason series 13-8.