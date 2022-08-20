Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason matchup

The Detroit Lions will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday in the team’s second exhibition game. The preseason Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts comes after the two squads faced off for joint practices this week at the Colts’ training complex at Grant Park.

This game will feature a lot of the reserves and roster bubble players for both teams. Neither the Colts nor Lions are expected to play any key starters or prominent players, but that means ample time for the backups and aspirants to show what they can do.

Here’s how to take in the Lions vs. Colts preseason game no matter where you are or how you want to consume it. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT from Indianapolis.

Watch

The game will be shown live on the Detroit Lions television network stations, including FOX 2 in Detroit and FOX 17 in Grand Rapids.

Play by play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Devin Gardner

Sideline reporter: Dannie Rogers

Stream

All preseason games are available to live stream with the NFL+ app on phones or tablets. The preseason games are free of charge on the app.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Detroit Lions app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Dan Miller on play-by-play, Lomas Brown on color commentary and T.J. Lang as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed.

The game will be aired live on the Detroit Lions radio network, which features over 40 affiliate stations around Michigan and Northwest Ohio. In Detroit, the game airs on 97.1 The Ticket, the flagship station of the network. The full list of 2022 radio affiliates is available here.

