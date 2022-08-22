Lions vs. Colts: Film review notebook for Detroit’s second preseason game

Not everyone appreciates the preseason games where the starters sit out. I’m the opposite; I relish the opportunity to see the depth players and youngsters fighting for roster spots and exposure getting chances to play meaningful snaps. That’s what Saturday’s matchup in Indianapolis between the Lions and Colts was all about.

The Lions prevailed, 27-26, in a competitive game that came down to the last play.

Real-time evaluations are more snap judgments. It’s always valuable to go through the game again and see what might have been missed or too hastily noted in the initial watching. That was certainly true in a couple of cases for the Lions in Saturday’s game.

Here are a few notable takeaways from the film review of the Lions’ win over the Colts in the second preseason game.

David Blough blew a chance to secure QB2

Blough gets the ball out quickly, but sometimes it’s too quick. A great example came from the Lions first drive.

On 3rd-and-7 from the Colts’ 10-yard line, Blough threw a dangerous pass to Kalif Raymond in the corner of the end zone. Raymond was bracketed in high/low coverage and there was a ridiculously small window for Blough to fit the ball into the diminutive Raymond. Blough never considered going anywhere else, or if he did he ignored TE Shane Zylstra uncovered in the left flat and RB Jermar Jefferson leaking out the back side. Either option produces an easy first-down conversion–barring a drop or a misfire.

His one INT was much the same; Blough decided before the play where he was going, the defense be damned. He never looked anywhere other than Tom Kennedy on a quick slant, a play the Colts expected and doubled. Blough’s throw was too high and a hair behind where it should have been, too.

The game plan was pretty clear for Blough: get the ball out and let the receivers do some work after the catch. The Colts caught on quickly and focused on tackling and crowding the shorter field, but Blough (or play-caller Ben Johnson) didn’t adapt. That’s how 76 net passing yards on 22 attempts happens.

Tim Boyle was a little more willing to see if downfield routes developed. He didn’t really throw them either, but there was definitely more intent to at least consider it from No. 12. And Boyle did so despite significantly worse pass protection from the Lions’ tackles in the second half, too.

Kerby Joseph's bad day

Everyone who watched knows the blown coverage/communication involving Joseph and CB Mark Gilbert that created the long Colts TD, but there was a play in the first half that really stood out. It’s the one pictured above, a 3rd-down pass to rookie Alec Pierce where Joseph was the primary defender.

On 3rd-and-9, Pierce runs a shallow drag. Joseph is a count late to identify him as his coverage mark; every other Lions defender is in good shape on a double-dog (both LBs) blitz. Joseph matches Pierce’s speed but his delayed start causes him to be late and allow an easy completion. The third-round rookie then cannot make the tackle short of the sticks; Pierce gains 4-5 yards after catching the ball shy of the needed mark.

It’s that kind of play that Joseph needs to make. I’ll forgive (somewhat) back-end communication issues amongst inexperienced players in the preseason. It’s harder to overlook two solo errors on the same play that kept an opposing drive alive.

Tight end battle

Rather than meatier breakdowns of each of the TEs, here is the abridged version…

Brock Wright

Wright didn’t get to do much in this game other than block. He wasn’t thrown to, though he was open as a deeper option for Blough on a play where the QB opted for the safer play to Shane Zylstra. As a blocker, Wright had issues engaging from a position of power and didn’t really do more than just dance with the defense.

Shane Zylstra

Zylstra started slow as a run blocker. He blew one block on the first drive and wasn’t very effective overall to start, but No. 84 made up for it after that opening drive. His cut blocking freed up Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds for long gains. Zylstra ran a nice route and was wide open on the Blough INT that the QB forced to Tom Kennedy.

James Mitchell

It was nice to see the fifth-round rookie play as the Lions ease him into the lineup from his AC injury 11 months ago. As was the case with Wright, the Lions didn’t ask him to do much more than basic heads-up run blocking and outlet routes in the passing game. His pass protection was brutally ineffective; Mitchell looked stunned by the speed of the game there. He did catch the ball cleanly on both his targets but offered very little speed or litheness in space.

Derrick Deese Jr.

The undrafted rookie saw some action late and had the best reception of any of the TEs, a 9-yard catch where he easily beat his defender. Deese had one nice pass pro rep but didn’t do much as a run blocker.

Derrick Barnes redemption

Barnes had a rough game vs. Atlanta so I really wanted to focus on him versus the Colts. The light at the end of his tunnel came in the form of Barnes being a freight train coming Indy’s way.

The second-year LB had a great game. He was quick to react but also instinctive in the run game. Other than one poor angle on a 2nd-quarter run play, Barnes was consistently where he should have been in the gap or contain assignment. There was even one rep where Barnes properly attacked the hole and LB running mate Malcolm Rodriguez got caught sniffing in the wrong hole. Barnes’ power showed in both tackling and shedding blocks (see pic above).

What also stood out was his pass coverage. He found his landmarks in space and was alert to the action around him. Neither of those really happened in the preseason opener. He grew and applied what LB coach Kelvin Sheppard has been stressing to him.

Quick hits

–I get more questions about CB Jeff Okudah than any other player. In Indy, Okudah played well. He allowed one completion, a quick strike on a third down where he was in great position in trail coverage and quickly made the tackle short of the sticks. It’s the same aforementioned play Kerby Joseph couldn’t make. Played 16 snaps and that was the only time the Colts came near him.

–I’ve noted it in my first set of takeaways and again on Twitter, but I cannot undersell just how good Logan Stenberg was in this game. Other than one whiff, his run blocking was on the caliber of Cleveland’s Wyatt Teller–one of the best in the game.

–Jarrad Davis continues to struggle to do anything with his speed and energy. He had a pass-rush rep where if he uses his hands at all, he’s got the OT beat for a quick pressure and possible sack. But Davis never even tried to move his arms and was easily steered well past the point of attack. It’s frustrating that he’s never learned how to shed a block by now. Anthony Pittman continues to be more effective in the same role and also superior on special teams.

–I paid special watch to the WRs on special teams. Trinity Benson blew a chance to make a tackle on the first kickoff and also wasn’t strong on a return block. That matters a lot. Tom Kennedy was better on special teams as well as in the offense.

–Don’t get to say this often, but it was a well-officiated game. Consistent. I would’ve liked a flag when Blough got hit as he was sliding but it was close enough not to complain heartily.

–Kalif Raymond wasn’t great as a receiver but he continues to be a very effective blocker. You’d never know he’s 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds from his blocking. He might be the best after-the-catch blocker in the league.

