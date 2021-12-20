Lions vs. Cardinals: Everything we know from Detroit’s Week 15 win

The home fans in Ford Field got a massive early Christmas present from the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s Lions boxed up the heavily favored Arizona Cardinals, 30-12, in a massive Week 15 upset.

The final score was not a fluke. The Lions were the clearly superior team in all facets of game play for most of the afternoon. Detroit did a great job of ignoring the records and just playing the kind of hardnosed, aggressive and smart football that Campbell preaches.

Here’s everything we know in the aftermath of a great Lions victory.

Final score: Detroit Lions 30, Arizona Cardinals 12

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The Lions came out aggressive and sharp. Some strong runs from RB Craig Reynolds and a fantastic play design to isolate WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on a slow linebacker allowed the Lions to surge out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Coach Dan Campbell dialed up a nice mix of plays and QB Jared Goff proved capable of stringing together solid plays.

The early snowball from the Lions kept rolling down the mountain. There was a fourth-down stop in the red zone by the defense, and an Amani Oruwariye interception off Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blunted any legit comeback hopes. The Lions continued to churn out first downs to eat precious clock and force the Cardinals into submission.

Detroit avoided the dumb mistakes at critical times that have plagued the team all season. Instead, they let the Cardinals make them — with strong assists from an aggressive, well-heeled scheme on both offense and defense from the Lions. The Cardinals were guilty of three roughing-the-passer calls, and their defense struggled in run gap discipline all day.

It was over when...

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions led 17-3 in the third quarter, but the Cardinals had seized some real momentum. Arizona scored a field goal on its opening drive of the second half and was looking to cash in a Godwin Igwebuike fumble on the ensuing Lions drive.

That’s when Amani Oruwariye rose up and made a fantastic play.

After the long return into the Cardinals red zone, the Lions scored a touchdown on the very next play. Jared Goff found Jason Cabinda for a quick pass that effectively ended any hope for the visitors from Arizona.

Top 3 stars of the game

Honorable mentions: CB Amani Oruwariye, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RT Penei Sewell, K Riley Patterson, WR Josh Reynolds, CB AJ Parker, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. It was a good day for a lot of Lions…

Third star: RB Craig Reynolds – 26 carries for 112 yards, picked up 10 first downs on his carries

Second star: OLB Charles Harris – 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFLs

First star: QB Jared Goff – 21 completions on 26 attempts, 216 yards, 3 TDs, 0 turnovers and displayed incredible toughness and leadership all afternoon

Other key stats

(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

What's next for the Lions?

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit packs up for Christmas weekend and a trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons next Sunday. The Falcons are 6-8 after getting throttled 31-13 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

