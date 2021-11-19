Lions vs. Browns: Final injury report rules out 3 Lions, QB Jared Goff doubtful

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions in Week 11 rules out three players, and none of those are wounded QB Jared Goff.

The Lions list Goff, who is battling an oblique injury suffered last week, as doubtful for the trip to Cleveland to face the Browns. Goff did not practice all week. Backup Tim Boyle is expected to start in his place.

The three Lions ruled out:

OLB Trey Flowers

RB Jermar Jefferson

OT Matt Nelson

None of those is a surprise after all three suffered injuries in the Week 10 tie with Pittsburgh.

Four other Lions are listed as questionable, including starting RB Jamaal Williams (thigh). Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), safety Tracy Walker (concussion) and wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee). Benson was a late addition to the injury list, apparently suffering a knee injury in Friday’s practice.

Running back D’Andre Swift was a full participant in Friday’s practice and does not carry any designation for Sunday’s game. Cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and Mark Gilbert, as well as OLB Austin Bryant, are good to go.

Browns final injury report

The Browns had a host of injured players in and out of practice all week. However, only three are ruled out for the game against the Lions:

CB A.J. Green

CB Troy Hill

WR Anthony Schwartz

Two other Browns are questionable. Defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are game-day decisions with groin injuries.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will start despite his ongoing non-throwing shoulder injuries. Mayfield has a torn labrum and a broken humerus bone in his left shoulder.

