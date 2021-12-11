Lions vs. Broncos: Previewing the matchup in Denver with Broncos Wire

It’s been almost exactly two years since the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos faced one another. Both teams have new coaches, new GMs, new quarterbacks and almost completely made-over rosters since their last meeting in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

To help get caught up with what’s going on in Denver with the 6-6 Broncos, I asked my colleague Jon Heath from Broncos Wire a few questions. He graciously provided intel on the strong Denver pass defense, run game and where the Lions might find some success in the Week 14 matchup.

Note that this exchange happened before the Lions lost two more starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list

What makes the Broncos pass defense so successful?

Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson are probably one of the better safety duos in the NFL, and Pat Surtain was a slam dunk first-round draft pick. Ronald Darby is also a good outside cornerback, and Kyle Fuller is a former Pro Bowler. So they’ve got a lot of names, and they’re playing together well. It obviously helps when you’re able to generate pressure, too.

Von Miller’s departure has hurt that a little, but Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed and even Jonathon Cooper have been doing a fine job rushing off the edge. This might be too simplistic of an answer, but Denver simply has a lot of talent on defense.

There are a couple of former Lions in Denver. How are Mike Ford and Sam Martin faring for the Broncos?

Martin’s been fine, not great, but not bad either. Denver’s offense has given him plenty of opportunities to punt, and he’s averaging 45.5 yards per boot, which ranks about middle of the pack. Martin’s 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line rank sixth, so he’s been very good in that regard.

Ford has battled with a few injuries, but he’s been an excellent special teams player when healthy. There’s no room in Denver’s crowded secondary for Ford to enter the defensive back rotation, but his coverage on punts and kickoffs has been solid.

What is one thing the Broncos do well that doesn't get enough attention?

That’s tough to say because the one thing they do good on offense is run the ball and that gets plenty of attention. On the other side of the ball, their run defense is not near the level of their pass defense, and special teams has been a mess all year. The Broncos are who they are, a run-heavy team that eats up clock and leans on their defense to keep them in games.

Is there anything about the Lions that concerns you from a Broncos perspective?

Denver allowed 147 rushing yards to the Steelers, 182 rushing yards to the banged-up Browns and 216 rushing yards to the Eagles. Even if D’Andre Swift isn’t able to return this week, Jamaal Williams is a capable back who could give the Broncos’ defense some trouble.

On offense, Denver leans heavily on their own run game and if Detroit can slow that down, Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t beaten any teams with his arm this season. So stopping the run will be a concern, and establishing their own rushing attack will be a key to success.

Who wins and why?

The Lions aren’t as bad as some Broncos fans think they are — Detroit tied the Steelers (who beat Denver) and lost to the Ravens on a last-second recording-breaking field goal (and Baltimore also beat the Broncos).

If those games and the three other losses that were decided by a field goal went the Lions’ way, they’d have the same record as Denver. So the Broncos need to take them seriously, but I still pick Denver to win playing at home. Broncos, 24-20.

