Lions vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 14

The Lions will be without three regulars and could also face the Denver Broncos on Sunday without their top receiving threat. Detroit’s final injury report for the week ruled out three and has 12 players questionable for the Week 14 matchup.

It could have been a lot worse. A full 21 Lions sat out Thursday’s practice session as the flu bug ripped through team headquarters in Allen Park with a nasty virulence. Most of the players who sat due to illness returned to practice on Friday, with more than half being full participants.

The three players ruled out:

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

RB D’Andre Swift

OLB Julian Okwara

None of those are surprising as the trio sat out practice all week.

Tight end and leading receiver T.J. Hockenson is listed as doubtful with a hand injury. Hockenson was limited on Wednesday but did not participate in either Thursday or Friday sessions. He is the Lions’ top offensive threat, especially with Swift also sidelined.

The 12 players who are questionable: