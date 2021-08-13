Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason opener

The eagerly anticipated debut of the Dan Campbell era of the Detroit Lions comes on Friday night. The new-look Lions take to the field at home, with fans filling the Ford Field stands for the first time since 2019.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the preseason opener between the Lions and the Bills.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV: Fox 2 in Detroit, NFL Network, Lions preseason broadcast network (check local listings on affiliates)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit is the flagship station. The full list of over 30 radio affiliates is here.

Stream: NFL Game Pass