Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen or stream the Week 11 game

The first of two NFC North games in five days in Ford Field kicks off on Sunday with a visit from the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions (7-2) vs. Chicago Bears (3-7)

Sunday, November 19th

Ford Field, Detroit, 1 p.m. ET

Watch

This game will be broadcast regionally on FOX. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will be on the call. Markets in yellow on the map below (courtesy 506 Sports) will get the game on their local FOX affiliates.

Listen

The game will be broadcast over the Detroit Lions radio affiliate network. Dan Miller handles the play-by-play, with Lomas Brown as the color analyst and T.J. Lang reporting from the sidelines.

The flagship station is 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. The full list of affiliates can be found here.

On Sirius XM, the Lions broadcast feed is available on channel 812.

Stream

The NFL+ app (subscription required) is the league’s own network to view the game via a streaming device.

FUBO TV (subscription required) is another option.

