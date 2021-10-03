Lions vs Bears: Studs and Duds for Week 4

The Detroit Lions walked into Soldier Field today in hopes of getting that elusive first win of the season against the Chicago Bears, but they will have to wait another week at a shot for that win. The Lions could not rebound from the number of mistakes made today dropping their fourth straight of the season with a 24-14 loss to the Bears.

Considering how the Lions and Bears played last week, many believed the Lions had a fair shot at pulling off the victory, but play after play on both sides of the ball it didn’t seem like they were in tune. Between the blown coverages and ill-timed turnovers, it dug the Lions a hole they couldn’t get themselves out today.

In a game where the Lions continuously shot themselves in the foot, it might be hard to walk away with anything the Lions can hang their hat out. Likely there were a few studs mixed in the number of duds this week.

Studs

Quintez Cephus

Outside of the Green Bay Packer game, Cephus has been quiet this season, but today he made some noise with a career-high 83 receiving yards on four receptions. He proved to be a deep outlet for Goff with his 20.3 yards-per-reception average, finding ways to track the ball and muscle his way for some extra yardage. It was good to see Cephus perform the way he did today, considering the state of the Lions receiving corps.

When Tyrell Williams landed on injured reserve, Raymond found himself squarely in the seat as the Lions No. 1 receiver. It took a while to get Raymond going, but he ultimately came away with 46 yards on three catches in six targets. Raymond had the Lions’ only scores today with two touchdowns. The shifty receiver was able to outrun a safety for his first one and took advantage of a blown coverage for the second.

The Lions were already without Trey Flowers to open the game and then lost Romeo Okwara early in the game, leaving the Lions quite thin in the pass rush department. Likey Harris took over and was a lone bright spot in a Lions pass rush that only mustered one sack today, which was recorded by Harris. Along with four total tackles and another two quarterback hits, he got the ball out of Fields’ hands, but unfortunately, Fields was able to recover the fumble. With Okwara’s injury not looking good, surely the Lions will need Harris to continue this type of play.

Jamaal Williams

It was unfortunate the Lions fell so far behind because Williams was having himself a game. He was bullying his way through the line, gaining 66 rushing on yards on 4.7 yards per rush. He was not going down on first contact, and he ended each rush in the positive outside of two well-defended carries. Unfortunately, with the Lions down, they essentially abandoned the run opting for Swift over Williams, so we did not get to see much of him in the second half.

Duds

Bobby Price

The young converted cornerback had a day he would like to forget. Right off the bat, the Bears wanted to test Price, and it worked for Chicago. He gave up massive gains of 21, 64, and 28 yards while looking either a step behind the receiver or taking a poor angle. Later on, he was brought off due to an injury. Everyone knew Price would take his licks being thurst in the starting lineup while being very inexperienced, but it was tough to watch, especially after last week’s debacle.

Will Harris

It seems to be a recurring theme seeing Harris on this list, but another week of inept play from the safety. He was found not providing any top cover or help downfield with what looks like concrete feet on multiple occasions. Also, on some runs, he took poor angles that resulted in extra yardage. Then, to put the cherry on top, he was toppled over for a touchdown. He earned a spot on the bench, but with how experienced the secondary is, the Lions can’t afford poor play from Harris, but he is not soothing any minds at this point.

Red zone offense

Heading into this week, the Lions were one of the better red-zone offenses in the league. But you wouldn’t have guessed that if you watched them for the first time this week. First, it started with a bad snap from Frank Ragnow, resulting in a fumble. Then the Lions opted to go for it instead of a field goal but turned it over on downs. Afterward, Goff fumbled the ball, then failed to cover another fourth down at the end of the game. These shots in the foot ended up costing the Lions dearly this week and need to clean up the execution.

Penei Sewell

Sewell had his hands full today against a strong Bears defensive line giving the rookie more than he could handle. The biggest Achilles heel was the inside move where he gave up at least two sacks, and one of the pressures led to Goff’s fumble. You could see the Lions brought help for Sewell later on in the matchup, but at this point, the damage was already done. It was a tough go for Sewell today, and it’ll be a learning experience for the young rookie.

Jared Goff

Goff’s timing today was off the majority of the game, and it ended up costing the Lions. On one play, he airmailed a crossing Kalif Raymond that would’ve ended up as a touchdown that could’ve turned the game around. With the aggressive play calling, Dan Campbell leaned on Goff to covert the fourth down attempts, but each fell short, especially the fourth quarter that sealed the Lions’ fate. So along with the four sacks and three fumbles (one being on Ragnow), Goff’s play did not help the Lions chances to pull off the win.

