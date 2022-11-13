Lions vs. Bears highlights Week 10
Watch all of the highlights in the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most insane catches you will ever see during Sundays crazy game in Buffalo.
Justin Fields' 749 rushing yards this season equates to more than three NFL teams.
Quick takeaways from the Lions comeback win over the Bears in Week 10
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 33-30 loss to the #Vikings:
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
Ohio State seems to be locked into its ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite numerous changes around it.
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
Justin Jefferson made one of the catches of the year on 4th and 18
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors in the past week, let by Russell Westbrook.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas unloaded on Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
How did Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy get to the perfect play calls against Tennessee? They asked for help.