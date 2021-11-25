Lions vs. Bears: Game day inactive players for Week 12
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jared Goff is officially active and expected to start when the Detroit Lions take the field on Thanksgiving. That’s the biggest takeaway from the gameday inactive player lists for both the Lions and the Chicago Bears.
Goff was officially questionable with his oblique injury. After warming up, the Lions decided the regular starting quarterback was good to go. Tim Boyle, who started for Goff last week, will be the backup. Third QB David Blough is one of the five inactives.
The Lions inactive players:
QB David Blough
OLB Trey Flowers
OT Matt Nelson
WR Trinity Benson
RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
All but Blough are injury-related.
As for the Bears…
QB Justin Fields
WR Allen Robinson
DT Akiem Hicks
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
RB Damien Williams
S Teez Tabor
TE Jesper Horsted