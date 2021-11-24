Lions vs. Bears: Final Week 12 injury report for the Thanksgiving game

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will both be missing key players when they take the field on Thursday. Five Lions players have been ruled out on the final injury report, while the Bears will be missing two key starters and a top reserve.

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers is the biggest name ruled out for the Lions. He will miss a second consecutive game with a knee injury. Austin Bryant is expected to start in Flowers’ place.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and slot cornerback AJ Parker will also miss the game. Vaitai suffered a concussion in the Week 11 loss to the Browns, while Parker is dealing with an ankle injury. Reserve offensive tackle Matt Nelson and wide receiver Trinity Benson will also be out with injuries.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff is among three players listed as questionable. Goff himself described his status as a “game-day decision” on Tuesday. Tim Boyle will get the start if Goff cannot play. Running back Jermar Jefferson and defensive end Michael Brockers are also listed as questionable with knee injuries.

For Chicago, starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out. Andy Dalton will start in his place. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is also out with an ankle injury, a major blow to a defense that lost top pass rusher Khalil Mack to injured reserve before Week 11. Reserve running back Damien Williams is also ruled out, while top wide receiver Allen Robinson is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

In addition, four Bears are listed as questionable:

S Eddie Jackson

S Tashaun Gipson

DL Mario Edwards

WR Marquise Goodwin

