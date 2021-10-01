Lions vs Bears: Final injury report for Week 4

The Detroit Lions enter the Week 4 matchup in Chicago with the NFC North rival Bears in relatively healthy condition. Only one player, starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers, has been ruled out for Detroit.

Flowers also missed Week 3 with the combination of a shoulder and knee injuries. He did not practice all week and his absence in Chicago was widely expected.

Head coach Dan Campbell was upbeat about replacing Flowers and understanding that the long-term of the veteran is more important than one single game.

“I think, to be honest with you, we’re in a pretty good place just depth-wise and it’s more – I just feel like if we are – this is the right thing for Trey, too, which in turn is also the right thing for us long-term,” Campbell said Friday. “I think if we can get him back to where he’s feeling really good, I think in the long run, that’s going to be a good thing for him and for us.”

Three Lions players are officially questionable:

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

All three were limited participants in practices all week. Swift has been questionable for every game but has not been held back by the lingering groin issue.

The Bears have just one player ruled out, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Starting safety Tashaun Gipson is doubtful, while top pass rusher Khalil Mack is among the questionable.