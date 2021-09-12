Lions vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen or stream the Week 1 game
Week 1 is finally here! The Detroit Lions host the San Francisco 49ers in the first game of the Dan Campbell era.
San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
When: Saturday, September 12, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
TV: FOX
The game will be shown on the local FOX affiliate in the green areas on the map below (courtesy 506 Sports):
Kevin Kugler will have play-by-play and Mark Sanchez will provide color commentary.
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit is the flagship station. The full list of over 30 radio affiliates is here.
Sirius XM Radio: The Lions audio feed is on channel 229
Stream: NFL Game Pass
The officiating crew is headed by referee Brad Rogers.