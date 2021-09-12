Lions vs 49ers: Studs and Duds for Week 1

When Dan Campbell took over, he assured everyone this team would give up and put up a fight through every second of the game. And that is exactly what was given. So even though the Detroit Lions comeback ended up falling short, dropping their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33, you can see the fight in this team that has been missing from years past.

Throughout the game, it became apparent the Lions were being outplayed by the offensive genius, Kyle Shanahan. It seemed he could do anything he wanted against a Lions defense that had some high hopes entering the season. Somehow the Lions made it interesting at the end with a successful onside kick and well-timed turnover, where it looked like the Lions had something brewing, but it was too much of a hole for the Lions to dig themselves out of.

Thankfully, there were some bright spots the Lions can work with heading into Week 2, but on the other side of the coin, there are too many lackluster performances in this week’s studs and duds.

Studs

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

T.J. Hockenson

Throughout camp, it was clear that Jared Goff and Hockenson had a strong connection, which continued into Week 1. Goff was clearly looking Hockenson's way the majority of the game targeting him ten times and finishing the day with a career-high nine catches, 97 yards and a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. Hockenson proved to be a mismatch finding a way to open and provide a safety valve for Goff. With the lack of playmakers throughout the game, Hockenson was head and shoulders above the rest.

Running backs

Story continues

The Lions wanted to get the running game going early and between Jamaal Williams, who got the start, and D'Andre Swift that had something going for them. Williams finished the day with 54 yards at a six-yard per carry clip with a touchdown along with eight catches for 56 yards. Swift complemented well with 39 yards and 3.5 yards per carry but did most of his damage in the air with eight catches, 65 yards, and a touchdown. Again, give credit to the offensive line for opening the holes, but these two could attack the gaps and find the vulnerability in the 49er defense.

You couldn't be excited about much from the defense, but Flowers proved to be a consistent presence at his new spot as an outside linebacker. He finished the day with four solo tackles and was stout against the run. Even though he didn't get home to the quarterback, he made one of the plays of the game by punching out a Deebo Samuel ball, giving the Lions a shot at tying up the game. He showed up when the team needed him the most, even though they fell short at the end. The defense did not have the greatest of showings, but as a team captain Flowers came up big in clutch time.

Duds

Jared Goff

Most would look at his stat line and say he performed well, but outside of the late heroics, Goff was mostly check-down Charlie through the game. He was heavily targeting Hockenson, Williams, and Swift and not really looking deep. And when he did, it was hardly catchable where the receiver had to make an acrobatic catch. He hardly moved off his first read, staring down his receiver hence the interception when he threw it into triple coverage towards Hockenson. At some points through the game, it seemed like he was still trying to figure it out. He will have a week to work through the wrinkles when they take on division rival, Green Bay Packers.

Jeff Okudah

Okudah looked to have a new swag to him coming into this season, hoping to turn around a miserable rookie season, but that swag soon disappeared. As the number three overall pick, he will be looked at as a cornerstone defensive player, but today was a rough outing for the young man. He missed tackles that brought Aubrey Pleasent into rage mode to not locating the ball on a deep Deebo Samuel touchdown grab. To not add insult to injury, but Okudah's injury initial prognosis is not looking promising. We will have to wait and see the result, but Okudah needs to learn from this.

Alex Anzalone

The Lions linebacking corps was a major concern after last season. With a strong focus this past offseason of injecting athleticism, Anzalone was brought in hopes of remedying that problem. Well, Anzalone didn't help alleviate any of those concerns. The big focus was to slow down the 49ers rushing attack, and Anzalone did not help the cause where in some cases, he was being dragged or eliminated from the play. The defense was getting gashed up and down the field, and he was in the spotlight in a bad way. Surely if the play continues, it won't be long before Derrick Barnes is stealing those snaps.

1

1