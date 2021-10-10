Lions-Vikings score predictions for Week 5 game

The Vikings and Lions both need a win. Minnesota is 1-3, with high offseason expectations. While not many expected Detroit to be stellar this year, the Lions being winless heading into Week 5 is a tad disappointing.

Here are three score predictions for this game:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison goes over Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini, right, during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Sad Detroit Lions

The Vikings win and move to 2-3, not because this is a stellar team, but because the Lions are not set up for the short term. Alexander Mattison has a big day with Dalvin Cook inactive. Minnesota 24, Detroit 10.

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) goes up against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

This is a tough game to predict. This could very well end up a trap game for the Vikings. Not only are the Lions a divisional opponent, they also have a head coach that will have them playing incredibly hard. Talent wasn’t the reason that they were so close to beating the Ravens and 49ers. With all factors considered, I believe this will be a closer game than most people will expect, but the Vikings still win without a lot of stress. Vikings 27, Lions 20

Jeff Risdon — Lions Wire

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

This Lions team does not have the overall talent, especially on the outside on both sides of the ball, to hang with Minnesota unless the Vikings help them with a sloppy performance. The Lions won’t quit, but it’s hard to see them hanging with a better, more experienced team. Vikings 37, Lions 17

