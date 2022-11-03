Lions updated depth chart for Week 9 vs. Packers

A big trade forced some shuffling to the Detroit Lions depth chart for the Week 8 visit from the Green Bay Packers. Moving tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline meant movement on the unofficial depth chart.

While the depth chart provided by the Lion P.R. staff is unofficial, it sure looks highly representative of how the team will play on Sunday. Brock Wright ascends to the starting TE role, with rookie James Mitchell bumped up to the No. 2 line.

With just four wide receivers and two tight ends currently on the active roster, expect the Lions to make some moves to bolster the bottom of both those spots on the depth chart before Sunday. There is still one open spot on the 53-man roster from Hockenson’s departure.

On defense, rookie Josh Paschal is now listed as the starting DE ahead of Charles Harris. He joins fellow DE Aidan Hutchinson, LB Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph as rookie starters on defense. Harris has been sidelined with injury and it now appears Paschal has overtaken him even if the vet comes back healthy.

