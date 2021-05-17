There were no joint practices in training camp last summer because of COVID-19 protocols and it looks like there won’t be any for the Lions this summer either.

It’s not because of those protocols, however. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Sunday that he wasn’t early enough with calls to other teams about workouts and they’d already made other plans for this year’s camp.

“I actually did reach out to some coaches, and I’ll be honest with you, I got in on it a little bit late,” Campbell said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “So, a number of the coaches that I called had already had things set up. So, we struck out on that. I think it’ll probably be just us. We’ll be competing against each other for those four weeks of camp.”

While the Lions will have to settle for biting their own kneecaps in practice, they will have three preseason games to use as chances to tune up for their Week 1 matchup with the 49ers.

Lions unlikely to have joint practices in training camp this summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk