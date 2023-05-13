Lions undrafted free agents assigned jersey numbers among some veteran changes

Per the team website, the Detroit Lions have assigned jersey numbers to their class of undrafted free agents. Two second-year players also changed their jersey numbers.

Pass rusher James Houston, who had quite the breakout rookie season in 2022, has swapped out his number 59 for 41, which he wore at both Florida and Jackson State.

Tight end Derrick Deese received a number more befitting for a tight end than his previous number 48, and will now don 86 for the Lions.

As for the undrafted free agent class, here are the number assignments:

OL Brad Cecil – 64

WR Chase Cota – 88

LB Isaac Darkangelo – 38

DL Cory Durden – 90

OL Connor Galvin – 76

CB Steven Gilmore – 36

RB Mohamed Ibrahim – 33

S Brandon Joseph – 40

QB Adrian Martinez – 18

EDGE Zach Morton – 48

LB Trevor Nowaske – 59

DL Chris Smith – 92

OL Ryan Swoboda – 62

CB Starling Thomas V – 49

WR Keytaon Thompson – 43

Two of these players, Darkangelo and Galvin, will be wearing the same numbers from their collegiate days.

Martinez had no choice in wearing 18 as it was the only quarterback-eligible number remaining.

Thompson, a dual-threat wide receiver and quarterback, is no stranger to wearing unusual numbers. He played with the number 99 at Virginia, and is now the only receiver in the league to be wearing 43.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire