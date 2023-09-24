Lions trying to avoid White Out distractions

Sep. 24—STATE COLLEGE — Perhaps Penn State's strong start, its offensive questions after the Illinois game and its burgeoning rivalry with Iowa played a role. But for the first time leading up to their clash with the Hawkeyes on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, it seemed as if the annual White Out took a backseat to other more pressing storylines.

In fact, even the head coach who helped make the event a national spectacle suggested the event itself is more a factor for fans than the players themselves.

"We are very appreciative of having one of the best environments in all of sports, and we're very appreciative of the White Out and what it means for this community and the state, really, for college football," James Franklin said last week. "I want our players and our fans to take 30 seconds in the beginning and take it all in, but after that it's all about execution. Whether it's an Orange Out, a Black Out, a White Out, at the end of the day it's going to come down to football and executing plays and playing well."

In fact, when asked during his weekly press conference Tuesday if sophomore quarterback Drew Allar's appearance in the 2022 White Out against Minnesota might help him better handle making his first start in the environment Saturday, Franklin bristled.

Penn State is "past" the "firsts" for Allar, and that includes the White Out, and he said, it extends to all other players on a young roster. Clearly, players received the message.

"There's nothing like the White Out, for sure, in all sports," Allar said. "Obviously, we're all going to take it in as a team, but we're not going to let that distract us from what we're supposed to do. We have to go out on the field and handle business first.

"We can't let the White Out distract us."

The event is still the most important on the calendar for Penn State, for plenty of other reasons. Despite a steady rain throughout the day, attendance reached 110,830.

Some might be future Nittany Lions. According to Blue-White Illustrated, nearly 100 recruits confirmed they planned to be in attendance to witness the game.

Trips to the box

After two weeks in which they lost the penalty battle, Franklin insisted the Nittany Lions couldn't let impatience or a lack of discipline hurt them against Iowa.

That's for good statistical reason.

Iowa is among the best teams in the nation when it comes to keeping the yellow flags off the turf. The Hawkeyes were penalized just once — for five yards — in their last two games heading into the White Out. Two of their six penalty-free games since 1970 have come in their last six contests.

Penn State got penalized seven times against Illinois, including a pair of costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct calls that riled Franklin and caused team captains to rally the troops, pushing a more disciplined approach this week.

"It's just a level of focus," junior tight end Theo Johnson said. "When that happens in a game, you have to take a second, rein everybody back in and refocus, especially when you have your defense making a ton of huge plays for you. A big message in the huddle when we're having a lot of penalties is, we've got to help our defense.

"It's just a matter of refocusing, so those things don't continue to be an issue."

Penn State didn't exactly get off to a positive start in the penalty battle. The two flags thrown against the Lions in the first half — a 15-yard facemask on receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a hold on center Hunter Nourzad — came on the same drive, and in Iowa territory. Kicker Alex Felkins did drill a 46-yard-field goal, though, after the drive stalled, and the Nittany Lions finished the game with four penalties for 45 yards. Iowa had four for 28.

Nittany notes

Penn State released a light participation report when it came to regular contributors Saturday. WR Malick Meiga was listed as out for the third consecutive game, and for the second straight week, fellow receiver Harrison Wallace III received a questionable designation. Wallace didn't start, but did play. ... Transfer receiver Dante Cephas made his first Penn State start and saw more significant action than he did the first three games. He had a catch for 11 yards in the first half. ... Franklin said during the week that big plays needed to be a factor for Penn State, but Iowa had the just two official splash plays in the first half. Penn State's longest play from scrimmage before halftime was a 14-yard catch by Lambert-Smith. ... Tight end Khalil Dinkins' touchdown catch was his first of the season and second of his career.

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

@PennStateTT on X