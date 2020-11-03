Lions try out free agent WR Mohamed Sanu

There was but one entry on the NFL’s official tryout list for Monday. The Detroit Lions held an audition for veteran free agent wide receiver, Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu has been on the market since being released by the San Francisco 49ers last month. He played three games for the 49ers this year, catching one pass.

In 2019, Sanu split time between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. New England sent the Falcons a second-round pick a year ago to acquire Sanu, but he managed just 207 receiving yards in eight games with the Patriots.

Sanu, 31, spent four years with the Falcons and four seasons before that with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a teammate and draft classmate of Lions WR Marvin Jones with the Bengals.

