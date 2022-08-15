Lions trim roster by three

The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning.

Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin.

Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one start for Detroit last year as an undrafted rookie.

Griffin signed with the Lions in March. He had played under head coach Dan Campbell with the Saints. In 20 career games with nine starts, he’s recorded five catches for 43 yards.

Teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

