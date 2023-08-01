Lions training camp winners and losers from the early days in pads

The first week (and change) of Detroit Lions training camp is in the books. Head coach Dan Campbell has presided over a lot of action to start his third training camp at the helm in Detroit.

Three of the last four practices featured full pads and contact. Those are the most important ones for evaluation purposes.

Here are the players who stood out to me as winners and losers in the padded practice sessions at the start of Lions training camp.

Winner: Brodric Martin

Dorsey is in the competition for one of the reserve defensive back/special teams roles. He had done little to stand out either positive or negative in the first few days. Then came a fateful Monday.

On one early rep in the red zone drill, Dorsey got beat by WR Maurice Alexander on a jerk route where the young CB would have been flagged for a holding penalty. The coaching admonition was immediate,

“Go make a (censored) play.”

Dorsey tried a little too hard to do that, unfortunately.

On a subsequent rep, Dorsey went low on tight end Shane Zylstra on a swing pass. It resulted in what appears to be a major injury to Zylstra.

Injuring a teammate is never a good look for a roster bubble player.

Winner: Dylan Drummond

Honorable mentions

These players all earned consideration as either winners or losers but didn’t quite make the cut.

Winner: CB Steven Gilmore

Winner: DL Josh Paschal

Loser: TE Brock Wright (drops)

Winner: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Winner: OL Brad Cecil

Loser: RB Mohamed Ibrahim (can’t lose fumbles!)

Winner: WR Trinity Benson, for special teams

Loser: LB Anthony Pittman

Winner: Kalif Raymond, the clear leader to be the primary beneficiary of Jameson Williams’ six-game suspension

