Lions training camp: Reporting dates for rookies and veterans

Detroit Lions football returns in a little over a month. Training camp will kick off in July, and now we have the dates for the rookies and veterans to take to the practice fields.

The rookie class will report on Saturday, July 20th. They get a couple of days on their own before the returning players report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

All local practices will be held at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park. Detroit will have joint practices ahead of the preseason matchup with the New York Giants, but those will be in New York as the Giants are hosting the game. Detroit hosted the Giants last summer and this year returns the favor.

Training camp will run through the third and final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game will be played at Ford Field on Saturday, August 24th. Exact dates and times for camp availability are not officially available yet.

