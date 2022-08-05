Lions training camp participation report: C.J. Moore back, Quintez Cephus still out

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
After over a week of training camp in Allen Park, the Detroit Lions have had a few players suffer some minor dings. Friday’s practice session saw the Lions scale back the intensity after a very physical Thursday, and several players took the day off to tend to the accumulating aches and pains.

Among those taking the day off for rest purposes:

  • LT Taylor Decker

  • RB D’Andre Swift

  • EDGE Julian Okwara

  • DT Levi Onwuzurike

  • OL Ryan McCollum

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was spied doing positional drill work but sat out full team activities.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus remains idle since suffering a knee injury earlier in the week. Coach Dan Campbell indicated it was not a serious injury, but the third-year wideout has not been back on the field.

Safety C.J. Moore passed his physical on Thursday, and the Lions activated No. 38 off the non-football injury list (NFI) prior to Friday’s practice. Moore is competing for a bigger role on the defense and remains one of the team’s staples on special teams units.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

