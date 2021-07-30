Lions training camp notebook from July 30: Defensive back improvement

Detroit Lions training camp is a great way to kick off a beautiful, sunny morning in Detroit. Head coach Dan Campbell enthusiastically entered the media tent right at the scheduled 8 a.m. presser, starting my first day at camp on the right foot.

The pads were still off and no fans present in the bleachers at the training facility in Allen Park. Because the pads are off, the focus is more on the defensive backs than any other group. Here’s some of what stood out to me during Friday’s camp session.

Mike Ford starting in the slot

Mike Ford is one of the longest-tenured members of the Lions defense, and in his fourth season in Detroit the speedy corner appears poised to take on a much bigger role. Ford took all the first-team reps at slot corner, a position that is a starter when the offense goes to more than two WRs. His speed and ability to get to top speed right away stand out for Ford, who has primarily played on the outside as a reserve and on special teams since joining the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He was more assertive in communicating with teammates than he has shown in the past, and it was well-received. Free agent signing Corn Elder, who many presumed would handle the starting slot duties, ran with the second team primarily. He looked fine but there is a definite difference in speed between Ford and Elder. Interestingly, Ford still took all the first-team reps as the gunner on punt drills, too.

A new and improved Jeff Okudah

As he is in the above picture, Jeff Okudah is at the center of everything in the defensive backfield. Okudah looked a whole lot more like the No. 3 overall draft pick coming out of Ohio State than he did the injury-riddled, unconfident rookie who struggled through last season. His play in the reps was fine. Okudah made some plays but wasn't perfect, but the change in his demeanor, how quickly he moves and how confident he seems in asserting himself with teammates and coaches is a radical — and quite positive — change for Okudah. Okudah is always talking to teammates and to DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant between reps, whether he's involved in them or not. He's constantly working on mastering his technique. The change-of-direction skills that were limited as a rookie look just fine; the surgeries on his injured abdomen sure look like they've done their job. There is no question he's the alpha cornerback, the top starter. He wears the responsibility that comes with that capably. He's quite different personally from Darius Slay, who previously held that role. Different doesn't mean better or worse, it's just an indication that Okudah is confident enough to be himself and be The Man in his second season.

The safety dance

After an underwhelming (to be polite) minicamp in June, I had major concerns about newcomer Tim Boyle as the backup quarterback behind Jared Goff. Boyle looked like someone who didn't belong near an NFL field back then. Not today. Friday showed the Tim Boyle that Packers media raved about last summer, when No. 12 in Detroit won the backup position behind Aaron Rodgers over first-rounder Jordan Love. The arm strength that made a pea shooter seem high caliber in minicamp was replaced today by a very impressive arm with an easy and natural high release from Boyle. He hit a deep throw up the sideline in team drills that hit speedy wideout Damion Ratley in perfect stride, feathered over the defensive back but hard enough to beat the safety closing in from the side. Boyle uncorked some other strong throws during drills, too.

Quick hits

1. Nobody would ever complain if RB Jamaal Williams had to do a press conference every single day of training camp. No. 30 is an effervescent force of positive energy and comedy. From playfully chastizing media members who got too close for NFL protocols, to being dumbstruck by a question about the NBA draft or having any idea what a "buff" is, the Williams media session was the highlight of a really good day. 2. No players left the field early with any injury situations. Defensive end Austin Bryant, who is on the PUP list, worked with trainers throughout camp and appeared to be testing his injured knee. He wore a full-length compression sleeve on his right leg. Safety C.J. Moore was back in action after missing Thursday's session with what coach Campbell termed a "back spasm" from lifting weights. 3. Undrafted rookie CB Jerry Jacobs took a lot of second-team reps at outside CB. He's quite athletic and eager to learn; he and Okudah often talked shop between reps and he's a constant presence in Aubrey Pleasant's ear. Like Okudah, Jacobs was generally quite good but not perfect. 4. The corollary to Jacobs repping with the 2s is that Quinton Dunbar was down with the third-team defense. Dunbar was the team's most prominent free agent addition in the secondary and projected to start, but he's not getting reps. His status didn't appear to be punitive, and Dunbar did very well in a drill designed to have the defenders jump and undercut routes. 5. Didn't see a lot of the LBs, but they were working on a side drill where they had to attack and pop the blocking sled and then quickly get off. Jamie Collins almost flipped the sled and exploded like an Olympic sprinter out of the contact. It might not mean anything for the football playing but it was a prominent reminder that Collins is still an elite athlete. 6. Last player off the field: Kalif Raymond. The small but speedy slot receiver was taking throws well after the player media sessions ended. Tight end T.J. Hockenson spent considerable time making fingertip catches off the JUGS machine after practice, too. Michael Brockers and Trey Flowers were off to the side working on a boxing/hand placement and striking drill for a long time after practice too, joined by Robert McCray and others too.

