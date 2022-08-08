Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11

Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain.

We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not in full pads. The practice emphasis was on special teams drills, and that dominated the action until a brief downpour ended the practice early out of precautionary measures.

Here’s what I saw, heard and observed in Allen Park on Monday:

Red zone 1-on-1s

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker participates in a drill at the Lions NFL football practice facility, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The only extended offense vs. defense action came in a red zone pass drill. 1-on-1 from the five yard line, receiver vs. coverage with QBs David Blough and Tim Boyle rotating the throwing duty.

This might as well have been called the Tracy Walker coronation drill, because the safety seized the crown as the best player. Walker successfully defended all four attempts, including a near-INT on a Boyle pass intended for TE Garrett Griffin in the shadow of the goalpost. Walker had one rep against TE Brock Wright where he blanketed Wright so thoroughly that Blough didn’t even throw it.

Running back Jamaal Williams also killed it in the drill, winning all three of his reps. His last one came very easily at the expense of LB Anthony Pittman and Williams let him know it–loudly–afterward.

Others who were unbeaten in the drill, minimum two attempts:

RB Craig Reynolds, way too fast for rookie safety Kerby Joseph on one rep

RB Justin Jackson

S Juju Hughes, aided in part by a drop from RB Godwin Igwebiuke

LB Alex Anzalone, though he got away with a pretty blatant hold on Hockenson on one of his reps

Those who won’t want to relive the drill or their performances in it:

LB Jarrad Davis, toasted badly on simple routes by Williams and Reynolds

S Kerby Joseph, who really struggled with the physicality of the TEs he faced off against

LB Chris Board

LB Derrick Barnes, and it was worse than I’d be comfortable with writing about for No. 55

TE Nolan Givan

RB Jermar Jefferson, again proving he’s just not up to snuff in the passing game

Story continues

Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah was back in action on Monday after sitting out the last practice. Coach Dan Campbell offered up an interesting assessment prior to practice, noting that Okudah looks great physically but needs more reps.

No. 1 fared well in those reps on Monday. Playing exclusively on the first-team defense, Okudah was in solid position and had no real issue handling the speed on the outside from WRs DJ Chark or Josh Reynolds in coverage. He made a very nice deflection on a quick-hit out route to TE T.J. Hockenson early on, and Okudah also looked like he was baiting QB Jared Goff into a risky throw by lurking just behind Chark (Goff threw elsewhere).

Participation report

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

There were seven Lions who did not participate in practice:

LT Taylor Decker

RB D’Andre Swift

Those two were scheduled off by the team to keep them fresh; no worries there.

WR Quintez Cephus

WR Josh Johnson

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

EDGE Julian Okwara

DL Levi Onwuzurike

Johnson and Melifonwu are new additions to the non-participation list. Both were on the field but not in uniform. Cephus, Okwara and Onwuzurike have all been out while dealing with injuries. I saw Okwara and Cephus but did not personally see Onwuzurike, though that doesn’t mean he was not present.

New blood on the OL

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The Lions made a roster move before practice. Detroit signed veteran OT Kendall Lamm to replace undrafted rookie OL Zein Obeid, who chose to retire.

Lamm took over Obeid’s No. 76 jersey. The linemen were not in full pads and held their drills in the most distant part of the practice facility, so I didn’t get a look at Lamm’s initial performance.

I’ve covered Lamm during his times with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where he received his most extensive playing time. Based on what I’ve seen from Lamm in the past, this is not some camp body; I expect him to not only make the team but push Matt Nelson for the No. 3 OT job.

Quick hits

–Recently added WR Maurice Alexander had some impressive reps as a return man in drills. He’s instantly fast and he’s decisive, two very critical traits for a return man.

–The RBs and TEs worked on a special teams tackling drill. As expected, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike looked very good, making form tackles look natural. TE Nolan Givan got scolded by special assistant coach Don Muhlbach for having his head down when attacking the tackling dummy.

Editor’s note–initially had the wrong name listed above

–DJ Chark made a pair of fantastic over-the-shoulder grabs. His ability to adjust to the ball in the air is outstanding. Chark clearly has very strong fingers, as demonstrated on a great snag where he torched CB Amani Oruwariye off the line.

–Defensive tackle Michael Brockers had a good QB pressure on one full-team rep and followed it with a batted pass on the next rep. Both came from a right DT alignment inside rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson.

–Former Lions safety Glover Quin was at practice, checking out the defensive backs and engaging with several players and media members.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire