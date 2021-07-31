Lions training camp notebook: Defense wins over the fans on Day 4

Fans were back in the stands on a sun-soaked Saturday morning in Allen Park for Day 4 of Detroit Lions training camp. After a warm welcome to the season ticketholders from head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit defense went out and made a lot of fans happy with their performance in practice.

The defense consistently shined. That’s the positive spin. The negative spin is that the offense has been considerably less successful in each of the last two days, and it’s hard to ignore the anemic success of the passing attack.

There was considerable thought placed upon if the defense is really that good or if the offense is just not playing well thus far. Both of them are rooted in truth, but it’s hard not to see just how easily the defense stymies the passing offense, from the first team through the third string.

Here are the top five takeaways from Saturday’s practice session.

Wide receiver pecking order

It can be difficult to make out the depth chart this early in camp, especially at a position crowded with newcomers and uncertainty. But Saturday's practice session afforded the fans in the stands a chance to see the pecking order at wide receiver. The Lions did several drills where the wideouts progressed in the following sequence:

Tyrell Williams

Breshad Perriman

Quintez Cephus

Geronimo Allison

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Chad Hansen

Victor Bolden

Kalif Raymond

Tom Kennedy

Sage Surratt

Javon McKinley

Damion Ratley

That has not always held in the team reps beyond the top three, with Raymond, St. Brown and Kennedy (in that order) getting more slot reps. But if the depth chart were to be finalized after the first four days, that's the order from the top to the bottom. The gap from one to two is wider than the gap from two to seven, based on what I've seen. Expect the Lions to keep no more than six wideouts, perhaps a seventh if it's also the return man...which appears to be Raymond's job to lose.

The LBs had themselves a day

Jamie Collins and the Lions LBs, perhaps the most criticized element of the 2020 team, continue to thrive in camp. Several of the backers had some positive reps and playmaking moments in the team session of practice. Collins consistently shows quick play recognition and reactions to his assignment. He looks very fluid in coverage. He's not the only one. Newcomer Alex Anzalone isn't the athlete that Collins is, but he winds up when and where he needs to be in zone coverage just about every rep. He was very good in the red zone team drill. The same was true of Shaun Dion Hamilton. No. 50 did get beat for a TD in trail coverage on a crosser, but he made a couple of nice plays on the ball. He handily has the best closing speed of any LB here with the ball in the air. Undrafted rookie Tavante Beckett looked very fluid and natural in coverage. He's impressed in positional drill work, too. With Jalen Reeves-Maybin sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Jahlani Tavai not on the field on Saturday (reason unknown, though he was favoring his hamstring after Friday's practice, some of the younger guys are getting increased reps. Beckett and Robert McCray are doing their best to capitalize. Both had more positive plays than Anthony Pittman, though Pittman had some moments as well.

Kicking (not much) competition

The battle to replace longtime Lions kicker Matt Prater saw some head-to-head competition. Alas, it wasn't much of a competition. Veteran Randy Bullock nailed all five of his field goal attempts from various yardages, out to 45 yards. The ex-Bengals kicker was dead solid perfect on four of the kicks, perfectly splitting the uprights. His challenger, Matthew Wright, wildly missed two of his five kicks from the same spots. Given a chance to try his 45-yard shank to the left a second time, Wright left it short and to the left. One of his makes barely snuck inside the left upright, too. Wright has a pronounced hook to his placekicks and it didn't play well on a largely windless day.

Red zone offense vs. defense

Practice ended with a red zone drill, offense vs. defense. The situations varied from play to play, with first downs progressing up through third-and-distance scenarios. The defense largely dominated the reps, especially in a four-play sequence that ended the drills. Those four plays featured rookie CB A.J. Parker breaking up a Tim Boyle pass to Tom Kennedy in the back of the end zone, a failed rollout by David Blough where no receivers even threatened to get open, a can-of-corn INT by undrafted rookie CB Jerry Jacobs off a Boyle/Kennedy misread, and another Parker PD in the corner of the end zone. The first team offense fared little better. Jared Goff missed seeing receivers (first TE T.J. Hockenson, then Tyrell Williams) breaking open in the end zone on reps, checking down into the teeth of the defense. There were some wins for the offense, but the inability of the receivers to present themselves as viable, open targets was startling from our media perch behind the end zone. Both Goff and the receivers need to step it up because it's hard to imagine the defense — while definitely improved — looking that good this early into a scheme change.

Quick hits

Players not spotted participating in Saturday's session: LB Jahlani Tavai, CB Quinton Dunbar, LB Derrick Barnes and TE Hunter Thedford.

Barnes was still a visible presence, and he earned some fans by throwing autographed footballs into the stands after practice. Others joined Barnes in giving something back to the enthusiastic fans.

There was a great learning experience where Jamie Collins and DB coach Aubrey Pleasant gathered beneath the video replay board to discuss what happened on a particular rep where the offense scored in the red zone drill. We're restricted from divulging the nature of the conversation, but it was really cool to see the two break down the play and go through the responsibilities for each player and unit on the play.

T.J. Hockenson had the highlight of the day, a leaping catch off a deflection by LB Anthony Pittman in the corner of the end zone. "Hock" stuck both feet down just inbounds to complete the spectacular circus catch. Great play by Pittman in coverage, greater play by the Pro Bowl tight end.

Jared Goff continues to check down very quickly on offensive plays. In his press conference after Friday's practice, Goff downplayed the notion that he doesn't like to take shots down the field. That was a frequent critique of his final two seasons with the Rams. Through the first four days of training camp, Goff has done very little to dispel that negative stigma. Having said that, anyone who says Goff lacks arm strength is sorely mistaken. He has shown off a big arm several times. He just needs to show it more in team reps.

It was great to see — and hear — the Lions fans back at practice. The team did a nice job of providing fun and family-friendly activities for the season ticketholders with a nod toward COVID-19 protocols, too.

