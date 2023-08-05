Lions training camp notebook for August 5th: Situational game practice

An enthusiastic capacity crowd at the team’s training facility in Allen Park watched the Detroit Lions plow through another day of camp practice.

The session started in full pads before the players shed them for a more focused play/scheme install for the second half of the practice. Fans got to see some individual matchup drills before a lengthy team session focused on installing some sets and plays.

Here’s what I observed in the Lions’ 11th training camp practice of the 2023 offseason.

Situational work

The practice ended with some designed scenario for the offense and defense. There was 3:41 on the clock and the score 24-14. The 2nd team offense faced the first-team defense to start, and the defense quickly forced a 3-and-out with good plays in run defense by Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky.

After a punt, the offensive starters took the field against the second-team defense. It quickly turned into the Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta show. QB Jared Goff coolly found his primary targets for several quick completions. The offense cashed in with a beautiful RB wheel route to Jahmyr Gibbs, who beat LB Malcolm Rodriguez despite decent initial coverage.

Later in the drill, first-team DBs Cam Sutton and Brian Branch picked off backup QB Nate Sudfeld on successive plays with the second-team offense on the field. The defense was clearly well ahead of the offense, which struggled to get anyone open other than rookie WR Dylan Drummond.

Emmanuel Moseley update

Moseley was an engaged onlooker in the practice session. The free agent CB signee is still not physically ready to practice as he deals with ongoing recovery and rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last October.

After practice, Moseley met with a group of reporters informally.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Moseley said with a smile. “Feeling really excited about where I’m at right now.”

The veteran didn’t go into great detail about his recovery or a recent second surgical procedure, which he tacitly acknowledged undergoing.

“I was feeling pretty good and then, you know, things happen,” Moseley said of the summer setback. Right now at this time, I’m feeling pretty good.”

Moseley wouldn’t bite on a question about his timeline to playing, but he indicated he could be back as early as Week 1.

No Jamo or Jermar

There was a conspicuous absence from the morning practice. Wideout Jameson Williams was not spotted anywhere in the building throughout the day.

The same was true of RB Jermar Jefferson. Team officials did not comment on the absence of Williams or Jefferson.

Newcomer Tae Hayes was present and wearing the No. 24 jersey of the man he replaced, injured CB Jarren Williams.

Surprise standout

It’s not really a surprise anymore when undrafted rookie WR Dylan Drummond looks great. It happens most every practice.

It certainly happened again on Saturday. Drummond, from nearby Eastern Michigan, continues to catch anything and everything near him. No. 83 is routinely open when working from the slot, and his quick feet and sharp routes make him a real handful for the second- and third-team defenses. On Saturday, he got some run going against the first-team defense, and they couldn’t do much to contain Drummond either.

It’s tough to project Drummond to make the final 53-man roster, but he’s looked worthy of making it. Worth noting he’s had some positive reps on special teams, too.

Quick hits

–I still haven’t seen LT Taylor Decker lose a single rep all summer in pass protection or team drills, but he was guilty of a false start on a 3rd down in the situational drill. LG Jonah Jackson also moved early. Decker has been the best Lions offensive player all summer in my eyes.

–Undrafted rookie CB Starling Thomas continues to show well for himself, but he’s still got a serious issue with defensive holding and illegal contact in pass defense. To that end, veteran DB Will Harris was attentively working with Thomas when the duo was on the sidelines about hand placement and how to steer with the hand without latching onto the jersey. Rookie DB Brian Branch also offered some similar instruction to Thomas.

–Wideout Denzel Mims came up hobbling after making a fantastic catch on a poorly thrown ball by Nate Sudfeld. Mims got unintentionally clotheslined by safety Tracy Walker and landed with his right leg folded asunder. Mims did not return.

–James Houston continues his all-or-nothing summer. In the early 1-on-1 pass rush drills, Houston was dominated on two straight reps against backup OL Darrin Paulo (playing RT). But in the final team drill, Houston smoked starting RT Penei Sewell in an instant off the snap for a would-be sack and ducked under Germain Ifedi for a quick pressure on another rep.

–DB Ifeatu Melifonwu returned to practice and spent the day as the deepest reserve safety in drills. He had one very good rep in the blitz/pickup drill, laying waste to UDFA RB Mohamed Ibrahim.

–LB Julian Okwara had his best day of camp, including an interception on a pass intended for Drummond that was about two counts late and two steps behind the wideout.

–Second-year CB Chase Lucas also had his best day. Like Julian Okwara, Lucas snagged a nice interception. Lucas’ came in a 1-on-1 red zone drill, undercutting WR Maurice Alexander and making a nice overhead catch.

–Just a general observation, but based on the entirety of camp thus far, the Lions are going to threaten to lead the league in illegal contact penalties against the CBs. It was really bad in this practice, from top CB Cam Sutton on down to the fourth-team corners.

–In what might be a related note, outside of the aforementioned Drummond and Amon-Ra St. Brown being his typically great self, the wide receivers were little threat to the coverage in team drills. Rough day in particular for veteran Marvin Jones, who just could not get open.

–After practice, DL John Cominsky had rave reviews for fellow lineman Josh Paschal. Cominsky, who has played well at both DT and DE in the thankless role of “Hutch facilitator”, noted that Paschal’s confidence and reaction quickness are vastly improved from last season. It’s obvious from the sidelines, too.

