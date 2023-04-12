Jeff Okudah traded from Lions to NFC South team
The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is on the move. #GoBucks
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Lions moved on from a big draft mistake on Tuesday.
