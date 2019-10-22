Lions trade team captain Quandre Diggs to Seahawks and his teammates aren't happy

The Detroit Lions have traded one of their team captains, defensive leaders and most popular players to the Seattle Seahawks.

Via multiple media reports, safety Quandre Diggs was given to Seattle, with the Lions sending Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Sixth-round pick to full-time starter

Diggs was a sixth-round pick in 2015. He began the 2017 season as a slot cornerback but moved to safety when injuries left the Lions with few options at the position. It was a change that worked out well for Diggs and Detroit, and he became a full-time starter. Last year he agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension. He had started five games this season, with 20 tackles (17 solo).

The Detroit Lions traded Quandre Diggs to Seattle on Tuesday. (AP/Rick Osentoski)

In 2018, Diggs started all 16 games for the Lions, with 78 tackles (64 solo) and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was also a Pro Bowl alternate.

With Diggs traded, none of the seven players Detroit drafted in 2015 are still with the team. That was the last year of Martin Mayhew as general manager; Bob Quinn has been GM since.

Detroit has depth at safety, but that doesn’t mean the move makes a lot of sense to anyone who wasn’t involved in the decision to trade him.

Lions players not happy

Players voted for captains this year and Diggs was among those chosen. He said last month, “I step in this locker room every day, I just want to earn the respect of my teammates, and just let them know I’m going to be out here, I’m going to be ready to go practice every day, I’m going to try to play every snap for those guys. And that’s what’s important to me.”

It seemingly wasn’t just words. Based on social media reaction, Diggs’ Lions teammates were not happy with the trade:

Cornerback Darius Slay:

This some bull shit here🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 22, 2019

Cornerback Jamal Agnew:





Nooooooooooooooooo — Mal (@jamalagnew) October 22, 2019

Defensive lineman Damon Harrison:

Wowwwwwwwww no way — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 22, 2019

Retired offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who spent 2017-18 with Detroit:

Diggs, while he likely will miss his teammates, appears pleased with the transaction:

