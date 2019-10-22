Lions trade Quandre Diggs to Seahawks

The Seahawks are getting some help at the safety position.

Quandre Diggs has been traded from Detroit to Seattle, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The trade includes Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick going to the Seahawks, with the Lions getting a 2020 fifth-round draft pick in return.

Diggs has been an important part of the Lions’ defense, playing 66 percent of their defensive snaps, the most of any safety on the roster. His departure likely means more playing time for safeties Tavon Wilson and Will Harris.

The Seahawks’ defense has struggled this season, and they likely see Diggs as a player who can step in as an immediate contributor. They need help, and Diggs should provide some.

A 2015 sixth-round draft pick, Diggs signed a three-year, $20.4 million contract to remain in Detroit last season. He’s under contract through 2021.