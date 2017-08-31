Lions trade former first-round pick Laken Tomlinson to 49ers for fifth-round pick

Laken Tomlinson was a bust for the Lions. Now the 49ers will hope they can get something out of him.

Tomlinson, a guard drafted by the Lions with the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has been traded to San Francisco for a 2019 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Media.

That’s a disappointing return on investment for the Lions: When you draft a player in the first round, you’re hoping he’ll be a starter in Year 3, not hoping you’ll trade him for a fifth-round pick in Year 3. But given Tomlinson’s lack of production, at this point the Lions may just feel fortunate they can get anything for him at all.

Tomlinson has played in every game since the Lions drafted him, with 24 starts. But he wasn’t expected to start this year and may not have even made the roster at all. Now San Francisco will see if it can get more out of his talents than Detroit did.