Lions trade up in first round of NFL draft, take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

Lions trade up in first round of NFL draft, take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions made a move to address their secondary, grabbing Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft after a trade with Dallas on Thursday night.

The Lions moved up from the No. 29 spot. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Cowboys received Detroit’s first-rounder plus a third-round pick in this year’s draft (73rd overall).

Detroit had acquired that third-rounder from Minnesota in a previous trade.

Arnold had one of the flashiest looks of this year’s draft, wearing an electric salmon silk suit with a silver bow tie.

Detroit’s NFL Draft breaks records

He joins a mix of newcomers and holdovers at the cornerback spot. Detroit traded for Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis III in March and signed Amik Robertson as a free agent. Robertson spent the past four seasons with Las Vegas.

The Lions also have Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vindor at the position. Detroit released former starter Cameron Sutton after he was accused of domestic violence.

The Lions own five more picks heading into the second day of the draft, including the 29th selection in the second round (61st overall).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.