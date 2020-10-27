Lions trade a conditional 6th round pick to the Cowboys for DE Everson Griffen
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter are reporting that the Lions are trading a conditional 6th round pick to the Cowboys for defensive end Everson Griffen. Griffen has always been a menace when playing against the Lions and now the Lions are getting an opportunity to unleash him on someone else . He has the ability to play all along the defensive line similar to how Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara are used. Griffen is a natural fit in the Lions scheme, and while he will probably only be asked to play a pass-rushing role early as he acclimates, he is coming to Detroit at a time when the team is on the rise