Darius Slay traded to the Eagles, signs 3-year, $50 million extension

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

It looks like Daris Slay is getting his wish. The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Slay, a 29-year-old cornerback, tweeted on Wednesday that he hoped that the Lions signing fellow cornerback Desmond Trufant would speed up his trade process. Twelve hours later, Slay was traded. In return, the Eagles are reportedly sending a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Lions.

There’s more than just a trade here, though. Slay reportedly signed a three-year, $50 million extension with the Eagles that includes $30 million in guaranteed money. Slay will now be the top paid cornerback in the NFL, just beating out Byron Jones.

Slay is a three-time Pro Bowler who made his NFL debut in 2013. Since then he’s racked up 347 tackles, 19 interceptions, and 104 passes defended. He’ll be an upgrade for the Eagles secondary that struggled mightily in 2019.

