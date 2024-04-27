Lions trade up again, land Utah S/RB Sione Vaki in the fourth round

With the No. 132 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected Utah’s Sione Vaki. Detroit traded up to make the selection, dealing with the Philadelphia Eagles to land the Senior Bowl standout.

Detroit acquired the pick to select Vaki as well as the No. 210 overall of the seventh round. In return, the Lions sent back picks 164, 201 and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Eagles.

Vaki played both safety and running back for Utah and did that same double-duty during the Senior Bowl week. The Lions are initially listing him at safety. He met with the Lions in Mobile and also on one of their 30 pre-draft visits.

Special teams figures to be where Vaki will make or break in the NFL. His return ability and coverage skills with his athleticism at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds are tailor-made for the new kickoff and kick return rules.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire