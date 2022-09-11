Lions' Tracy Walker ejected after dirty hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and throwing punch after play

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read

Lions safety Tracy Walker was ejected from Detroit's 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon after he landed a dirty hit on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts took off running in the third quarter at Ford Field with a 31-21 lead and slid to give himself up. As he was going down, Walker dove into him and made contact with Hurts’ helmet.

That blow drew a personal foul for the hit. He then immediately followed it up by throwing a punch in an altercation after the play, which triggered the ejection.

Walker had a team-high 13 total tackles and one sack when he was ejected.

The Lions nearly rallied back to win Sunday after Jamaal Williams punched in a touchdown to start the fourth quarter and then D.J. Chark hauled in a 22-yard pass from Jared Goff to bring them within three points. That, however, was as close as they got.

Hurts finished the day throwing 18-of-32 for 243 yards, and he picked up another 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Recommended Stories