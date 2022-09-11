Lions' Tracy Walker ejected after dirty hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and throwing punch after play

Lions safety Tracy Walker was ejected from Detroit's 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon after he landed a dirty hit on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts took off running in the third quarter at Ford Field with a 31-21 lead and slid to give himself up. As he was going down, Walker dove into him and made contact with Hurts’ helmet.

That blow drew a personal foul for the hit. He then immediately followed it up by throwing a punch in an altercation after the play, which triggered the ejection.

Jalen Hurts has taken a dirty shot in the last 2 games he has played, going back to preseason versus Jets



Jalen has rushed for 86 yards on 13 runs

Walker had a team-high 13 total tackles and one sack when he was ejected.

The Lions nearly rallied back to win Sunday after Jamaal Williams punched in a touchdown to start the fourth quarter and then D.J. Chark hauled in a 22-yard pass from Jared Goff to bring them within three points. That, however, was as close as they got.

Hurts finished the day throwing 18-of-32 for 243 yards, and he picked up another 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.