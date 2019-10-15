Lions get TD on fourth-down run to take 10-0 lead

The Lions weren’t going to settle for a field goal on their second drive.

On the first play of their second drive, the Lions didn’t need a trick play for a big gain. Matthew Stafford found Marvin Hall wide open for a 58-yard gain to the Green Bay 16.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It took Detroit seven plays to get into the end zone from there, but it did on a fourth-down run.

Kerryon Johnson got into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Officials initially created a confusing situation, with one official signaling a touchdown and the other ruling Johnson was stopped short.

They finally ruled it a touchdown, and replay confirmed.

The Lions have 148 yards and 10 points. The Packers have 6 yards on three plays. Stafford is 6-for-7 for 146 yards already.

The Lions got a field goal out of their first series, using a flea flicker for a 66-yard gain to the Green Bay 11.