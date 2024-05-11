Lions top the field in Day 2 of super regional

May 10—Missouri Southern State University was the best team at KickingBird Golf Club in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Friday.

And Southern's Tradgon McCrae was tied for the best individual round along with Rogers State University's Elliot Han Monteremal, with a 5-under 65.

"They played extremely well today. Tradgon shot a bogey-free round that could have easily been a 60," MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said.

The Lions shot a 7-under 273 on Friday to lead all teams. That performance shot them up from 16th place to 7th at the end of Day 2 of the super regional.

Minnesota State-Mankato shot 6-under for the day and moved up from 19th to 12th. The University of Central Oklahoma was also at 6-under and slid up three spots to third place with a two-day total of 556.

MSSU is up to a two-day total of 562 — two strokes over par — and sits 11 shots behind first place Harding University. Grand Valley State University moved up from third to second with a 4-under 276 on Friday.

Most important for the Lions is reaching the top five of the leaderboard when Day 3 is said and done. The top five teams move on to play at the national tournament later this month.

Right now, fourth, fifth and sixth places are tied at 3-under 557. Those are Ferris State, Henderson State and Missouri S&T. The Lions will look to make up that ground Saturday.

"I have confidence in the guys playing well again tomorrow," Wheeler said.

Luis Limon moved up 29 spots to be tied for 17th at 139 after shooting 3-under. McCrae is now tied for 22nd, 59 spots ahead of where he finished after Thursday's round. Bagley, who has shot even both days, moved up one spot to be tied for 22nd as well. Marckmann is tied for 52nd, and Josh Hamnett is in 81st place.