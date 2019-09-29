Lions' T.J. Hockenson knocked out of game after trying to hurdle Chiefs defender

Detroit Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson slammed hard onto the Ford Field turf on Sunday after he tried to hurdle a Kansas City Chiefs defender.

He’s being evaluated for a concussion and was out for the game.

Hockenson caught a 9-yard pass from Matthew Stafford late in the third quarter at the Kansas City 8-yard line and tried hurdling two Chiefs defenders. Watch as Hockenson comes down hard on his right shoulder, with his head also bouncing off the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was not the fault of either Chiefs defender — Damien Wilson or Tyrann Mathieu — in the vicinity. it appears Hockenson put himself in harm’s way with the dangerous leaping attempt.

Hockenson was carted off the field after the play and later ruled out. He had caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the game before leaving.

The Lions went on to lose the game to the Chiefs, 34-30.

T.J. Hockenson was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs when he tried to hurdle a defender. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: