Lions, Texans projected for top 2023 NFL Draft picks through Week 8

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 8 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Entering Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves.

The Lions (1-6) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and Cowboys before a close loss to the Dolphins. Jared Goff will look to get the team back on track this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The silver lining to reaching six losses in the season thus far is the potential for the Lions to get the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft. Narrowly behind the Lions is the Houston Texans, who each carry a 1-5-1 record.

As Week 8 of the NFL concluded Monday night, here is a breakdown of the teams that could land top picks at the 2023 Draft:

Which team is projected to get the Number 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions (1-6) are projected to get the No. 1 pick at the 2023 Draft entering Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

Following the Lions are the Houston Texans (1-5-1) and a three-way tie between teams with a 2-6 record -- the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

High draft picks are familiar to both the Lions and Texans who selected Aidan Hutchinson and Derek Stingley Jr., respectively, with the No. 2 and No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's still early in the season, but looks like they'll be headed back to the draft board early.

Who will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with 12, including two in the first round.

Who will have the least draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers will have the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with three. This is a major shift from last week when San Francisco gave away four picks to the Carolina Panthers -- including a second-, third- and fourth- round pick in next year's draft -- in exchange for Christian McCaffrey.

Of San Francisco's remaining three picks, one is in the fifth round and two are in the seventh round.

Which player is projected to be the Number 1 pick?

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is projected to be the top pick at the 2023 Draft, according to the latest mock draft from NBC Sports Chicago.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound signal-caller has led the Buckeyes (5-2) to a perfect 8-0 season thus far, with impressive conference wins over Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan State, among others. The junior quarterback has 29 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight starts this season after finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2021.

Who are the top prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

Besides Stroud, other top prospects include Alabama EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Other top 10 prospects are as follows:

4. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

5. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

6. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

7. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

8. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

9. Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

10. Jordan Addison, WR, USC