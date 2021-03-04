The Lions have moved to hold onto all three of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced on Thursday that they have tendered fullback Jason Cabinda, punter Jack Fox, and tackle Matt Nelson. The move keeps the players from negotiating with other teams and sets them up to remain on the Detroit roster for another season.

Fox finished out the 2019 season on the practice squad and played in all 16 games last season. He was named a second-team All-Pro and voted into the Pro Bowl after averaging 49.1 yards per kick.

Cabinda moved from linebacker to fullback and played 120 offensive snaps last season. He was also a regular on special teams and finished the year with two catches, one carry, and seven tackles.

Nelson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year. He played in all 16 games and made one start.

Lions tender Jack Fox, two other exclusive rights free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk