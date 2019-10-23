Lions teammates not thrilled with Quandre Diggs trade

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has made some out-of-the-Honolulu-blue moves at the trade deadline before.

But suffice it to say yesterday’s deal that sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks (along with a 2021 seventh-round pick) for a 2020 fifth-rounder was not something his teammates were expecting.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the deal of the popular-in-the-locker room Diggs was not received well.

“WTF,” tweeted cornerback Darius Slay, before following up with: “This some bull s— here.”

“Wowwwwwwwww no way,” defensive tackle Damon Harrison added.

Harrison came to the Lions last year in a midseason deal, so he knows things can change in a hurry, and because Quinn has a New England pedigree, players shouldn’t be surprised to find out they’re viewed as replaceable parts.