Lions teammates and fans react to Detroit drafting CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Zack Moran
·4 min read
With the pick they acquired from the Matthew Stafford trade, the Detroit Lions decided to keep their focus on the defense and give them a length, athletic cornerback in Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The Lions front office word of the day must’ve been athleticism because that was their primary focus today with all of their day two selections, and Melifonwu being no different. With his unheard-of length, he is able to get make plays on the ball most corners are able to do and his transitions allow him to stay with the receiver.

He will get handsy from time to time and needs to clean up his tackling, but he has the goods you can’t teach with grit, intelligence, and a passion for football. He will give the Lions coaching staff something to work with and grow as a potential shutdown versatile corner they can build around.

Also, some fans could resist the temptation to throw some shade at the Cowboys who felt Melifonwu should’ve been the pick.

