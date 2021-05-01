Lions teammates and fans react to Detroit drafting CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

With the pick they acquired from the Matthew Stafford trade, the Detroit Lions decided to keep their focus on the defense and give them a length, athletic cornerback in Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The Lions front office word of the day must’ve been athleticism because that was their primary focus today with all of their day two selections, and Melifonwu being no different. With his unheard-of length, he is able to get make plays on the ball most corners are able to do and his transitions allow him to stay with the receiver.

He will get handsy from time to time and needs to clean up his tackling, but he has the goods you can’t teach with grit, intelligence, and a passion for football. He will give the Lions coaching staff something to work with and grow as a potential shutdown versatile corner they can build around.

Man i almost can’t pronounce a single player name on our defense my god — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) May 1, 2021

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Lions third round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu: "There is no reason why this young man shouldn't be a superstar." "He has all the skill in the world," Riddick said. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 1, 2021

LOVING this Lions draft! So far that have landed my OT1 in Sewell and my DT1 in Onwuzuirke. Alim McNeil was one of my favorite overall prospects in the class and then Ifeatu Melifonwu was my 52nd overall prospect and they just landed him at 101. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) May 1, 2021

I'm gonna keep it 💯. This pick I don't love it. I don't think we needed a outside CB this early when we had dying other needed still on the board. But let's keep the trust in Brad Holmes and staff they were probably playin BPA. At 101 the Detroit Lions select CB Ifeatu Melifonwu pic.twitter.com/Jj181C46Tp — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) May 1, 2021

Brad Holmes is absolutely killing it in his first draft with the Lions. Penei Sewell, Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Ifeatu Melifonwu is a GREAT haul! That WR position is looking awful though. I’m surprised they haven’t addressed it yet. — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) May 1, 2021

HELL YEAH, absolutely LOVE the Ifeatu Melifonwu pick. Guy is an absolute baller with a high ceiling, let's go. — Daniel Paddock (@Dpaddock61) May 1, 2021

Ifeatu Melifonwu will be starting at CB for the Lions by Year 2. #BookIt #GreatPick — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 1, 2021

Ifeatu Melifonwu was one the most surprising players to make it to pick 100 for me. And then he got scooped up at 101. The new Lions sure are a quirky bunch but they just picked a CB with real, legit, huge upside. Big swing. With Okudah already there. It's interesting. — Tom Di Benedetto (@Producer_Tom) May 1, 2021

Ifeatu Melifonwu is a good get for the Lions and I appreciate my college beat for the head start on spelling his name cc: @nickbaumgardner — Andrew E. Graham 🗣 (@AndrewEdGraham) May 1, 2021

And FINALLY, Ifeatu Melifonwu is off the board to the Lions. Versatile guy who can play all over the defensive backfield. The Lions needed help on the back end, and they got a good one. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) May 1, 2021

Also, some fans could resist the temptation to throw some shade at the Cowboys who felt Melifonwu should’ve been the pick.

Cowboys draft Nashon Wright – two picks later the Lions draft Ifeatu Melifonwu. You decide. pic.twitter.com/GoUjLMKqGK — jesus flores (@tvjflo) May 1, 2021

Ifeatu Melifonwu should have been there guy — Shawn Nelson (@ShawnyFootball1) May 1, 2021

Cowboys GOOD Picks

1) Elijah Molden

2) Daviyon Nixon

3) Ifeatu Melifonwu

4) Ronnie Perkins

5) Marvin Wilson Cowboys ACTUAL Picks

1) Osa Odighizuwa

2) Chauncey Golston

3) Nahshon Wright — Ryan Oh (@RyanOh94696823) May 1, 2021

NFL Draft Gods are trolling the Cowboys tonight man Elijah Molden and Ifeatu Melifonwu go in back to back picks right after they pick some dude named Nahshon Wright… https://t.co/6wbdRv9Il8 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 1, 2021